Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy J2 Prime – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Прайм
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • 34% higher pixel density (294 vs 220 PPI)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 1.5GB versus 1GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy J2 Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 66%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Galaxy J2 Prime
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go +6%
70.25%
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +23%
620
Galaxy J2 Prime
503
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go +8%
1668
Galaxy J2 Prime
1547
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Android Go Edition TouchWiz UX
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 October 2016
Release date January 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.53 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Go is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Redmi Go
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi Go
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Redmi Go
4. Oppo Realme C2 and Xiaomi Redmi Go
5. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi Redmi Go
6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and J2 Prime
7. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and J2 Prime

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish