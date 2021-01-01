Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J4
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
- 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (56K versus 21K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|70.25%
|71.2%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|One UI
|OS size
|3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|276 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|May 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.356 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|1.492 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Go.
