Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy J4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J4

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (56K versus 21K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 71.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Galaxy J4
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy J4 +1%
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go +1%
620
Galaxy J4
612
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1668
Galaxy J4 +2%
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21133
Galaxy J4 +168%
56673

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android Go Edition One UI
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.1 dB
Galaxy J4
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 May 2018
Release date January 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Go.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
2. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Oppo Realme C2
5. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
6. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy A30
7. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy A10
9. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy A20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish