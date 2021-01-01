Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy J5 Prime – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 5 Прайм
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2400 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy J5 Prime

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 69.67%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Galaxy J5 Prime
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 142.8 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 69.5 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go +1%
70.25%
Galaxy J5 Prime
69.67%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1668
Galaxy J5 Prime +7%
1777
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Android Go Edition TouchWiz UI
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2400 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 September 2016
Release date January 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.421 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 0.826 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

