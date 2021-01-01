Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Weighs 13 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (432 against 310 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|74.5%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
635
Galaxy M01 Core +5%
665
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1710
Galaxy M01 Core +6%
1821
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21945
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|Android Go
|OS size
|3 GB
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|January 2019
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is definitely a better buy.
