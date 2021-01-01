Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy M01s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy M01s

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Самсунг Галакси М10с
Samsung Galaxy M01s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01s
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.45% more screen real estate
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy M01s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
310 nits
Galaxy M01s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy M01s +15%
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy M01s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21945
Galaxy M01s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go Edition One UI 2.1
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.9 dB
Galaxy M01s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2019 July 2020
Release date January 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M01s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Go
2. Oppo Realme C2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Go
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
4. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
5. Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
6. Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Samsung Galaxy M01s
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish