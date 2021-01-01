Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Galaxy M02s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 59 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 21K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.55% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Galaxy M02s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 294 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
310 nits
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Galaxy M02s +16%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy M02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21945
Galaxy M02s +322%
92657

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Edition -
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 3:11 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.9 dB
Galaxy M02s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 January 2021
Release date January 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 56 USD -
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M02s is definitely a better buy.

