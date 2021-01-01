Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Samsung Galaxy M02s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- Weighs 59 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
- 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 21K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 11.55% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
51
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
277
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1023
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
21945
Galaxy M02s +322%
92657
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|-
|OS size
|3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|January 2021
|Release date
|January 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M02s is definitely a better buy.
