Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.