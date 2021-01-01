Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Redmi 4X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (525 against 308 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 70.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% -
PWM 100 Hz -
Response time 23 ms -
Contrast 1214:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Redmi 4X +70%
525 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Redmi 4X +1%
70.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 4X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
617
Redmi 4X +7%
658
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1667
Redmi 4X +12%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Redmi 4X +36%
43699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Redmi 4X
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
ROM Android Go Edition MIUI 11
OS size 3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Go
n/a
Redmi 4X
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Go
n/a
Redmi 4X
12:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Go
n/a
Redmi 4X
19:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go +16%
83.7 dB
Redmi 4X
72 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 February 2017
Release date January 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.583 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

