Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Redmi 4X
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 4X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7.1
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Weighs 13 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 4X
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (525 against 308 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.25%
|70.98%
|RGB color space
|94%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|23 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1214:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|140.4 mm (5.53 inches)
|139.2 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|137 gramm (4.83 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2)
|ROM
|Android Go Edition
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:11 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2019
|February 2017
|Release date
|January 2019
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 56 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.583 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.497 W/kg
|1.5 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Go. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.
