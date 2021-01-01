Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Redmi 6A

Ксиаоми Редми Го
Xiaomi Redmi Go
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 6А
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 6A
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (59K versus 21K)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (398 against 305 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Redmi 6A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.25% 72.92%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 93.8%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 23 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1214:1 1554:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
305 nits
Redmi 6A +30%
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Redmi 6A +4%
72.92%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
620
Redmi 6A +25%
775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
1668
Redmi 6A +117%
3622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21133
Redmi 6A +182%
59585

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go Edition MIUI 12
OS size 3 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:11 hr 2:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go +7%
83.1 dB
Redmi 6A
77.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 July 2018
Release date January 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 86 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.656 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.523 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. It has a better performance, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

