Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Go (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Go
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 21K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (506 against 308 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.55% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Go
vs
Redmi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 294 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 70.25% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94% 95.7%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 23 ms 55.2 ms
Contrast 1214:1 2308:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Go
308 nits
Redmi 8 +64%
506 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 140.4 mm (5.53 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 137 gramm (4.83 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Go
70.25%
Redmi 8 +16%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Go and Xiaomi Redmi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Adreno 505
GPU clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Go
n/a
Redmi 8
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Go
n/a
Redmi 8
783
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Go
32086
Redmi 8 +163%
84493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Go
21514
Redmi 8 +340%
94723
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Android Go Edition MIUI 12
OS size 3 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 3:11 hr 3:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 113°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Go
83.7 dB
Redmi 8 +6%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2019 October 2019
Release date January 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 56 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.231 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.497 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.

