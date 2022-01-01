Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми Редми К20
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (492K versus 234K)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (33:02 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (695 against 645 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20
645 nits
iPhone XR +8%
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K20 +9%
86.1%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
539
iPhone XR +106%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1637
iPhone XR +35%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K20
234329
iPhone XR +110%
492815
CPU 89599 136583
GPU 70599 179228
Memory 61755 77872
UX 13943 103093
Total score 234329 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K20
n/a
iPhone XR
5261
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5261
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 15.4
OS size 11.3 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 14:02 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 112 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Redmi K20
30:23 hr
iPhone XR +9%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
81.2 dB
iPhone XR +8%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 September 2018
Release date July 2019 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

