Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
- Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (492K versus 234K)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (33:02 vs 30:23 hours)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (695 against 645 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|89599
|136583
|GPU
|70599
|179228
|Memory
|61755
|77872
|UX
|13943
|103093
|Total score
|234329
|492815
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5261
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|15.4
|OS size
|11.3 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|08:49 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|14:02 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|112 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|July 2019
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.
