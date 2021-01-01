Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Huawei Mate 20

Ксиаоми Редми К20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (100 vs 92 hours)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 250K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (764 against 636 nits)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 649 and 535 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 88%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 14880 Hz
Response time - 16.6 ms
Contrast - 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20
636 nits
Mate 20 +20%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K20
86.1%
Mate 20 +2%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
535
Mate 20 +21%
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1632
Mate 20 +37%
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20
250145
Mate 20 +44%
360289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (192nd and 109th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11.3 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20
11:35 hr
Mate 20 +71%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20 +20%
17:19 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20 +48%
33:20 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (85th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20 +3%
80.4 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date July 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K20 vs Mi 9T Pro
2. Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Redmi K20 vs Realme X2
4. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K30 Pro
5. Mate 20 vs P30 Lite
6. Mate 20 vs Mi 9
7. Mate 20 vs P30 Pro
8. Mate 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
9. Mate 20 vs P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish