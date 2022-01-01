Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs OnePlus 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs OnePlus 7

Xiaomi Redmi K20
OnePlus 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 234K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 718 and 539 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
OnePlus 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 200 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +1%
645 nits
OnePlus 7
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K20 +1%
86.1%
OnePlus 7
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and OnePlus 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
539
OnePlus 7 +33%
718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1637
OnePlus 7 +63%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K20
234329
OnePlus 7 +124%
524832
CPU 89599 146977
GPU 70599 197376
Memory 61755 80086
UX 13943 105341
Total score 234329 524832
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K20
n/a
OnePlus 7
3035
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Graphics score - 3035
PCMark 3.0 score - 9751
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.0.5
OS size 11.3 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr 10:34 hr
Watching video 14:02 hr 14:54 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 112 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Redmi K20
30:23 hr
OnePlus 7 +1%
30:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
81.2 dB
OnePlus 7 +5%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2019
Release date July 2019 June 2019
SAR (head) - 1.166 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.382 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 is definitely a better buy.

