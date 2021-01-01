Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (100 vs 85 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 250K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 403 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +5%
636 nits
7 Pro
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K20
86.1%
7 Pro +2%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
535
7 Pro +35%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1632
7 Pro +62%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20
250145
7 Pro +86%
464064

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10
OS size 11.3 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20 +12%
11:35 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20 +20%
17:19 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20
33:20 hr
7 Pro +3%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K20
n/a
7 Pro
118
Video quality
Redmi K20
n/a
7 Pro
98
Generic camera score
Redmi K20
n/a
7 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
80.4 dB
7 Pro +13%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 May 2019
Release date July 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) - 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

