Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Realme 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми К20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
VS
Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Oppo Realme 7 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (636 against 580 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (113 vs 100 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 250K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Realme 7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 123 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +10%
636 nits
Realme 7 Pro
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K20
86.1%
Realme 7 Pro +5%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
535
Realme 7 Pro +5%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1632
Realme 7 Pro +11%
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20
250145
Realme 7 Pro +11%
277664
AnTuTu 8 Results (192nd and 167th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.3 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 37 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20
11:35 hr
Realme 7 Pro +42%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20
17:19 hr
Realme 7 Pro +5%
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20
33:20 hr
Realme 7 Pro +7%
35:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
80.4 dB
Realme 7 Pro +4%
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2020
Release date July 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
4. Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
6. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
7. Oppo Realme X2 vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
9. OnePlus Nord vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish