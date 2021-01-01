Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.