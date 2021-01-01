Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Realme C15 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Oppo Realme C15

Ксиаоми Редми К20
VS
Оппо Реалми C15
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Oppo Realme C15

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 114K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (652 against 423 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Realme C15

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 88.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +54%
652 nits
Realme C15
423 nits

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K20
86.1%
Realme C15 +3%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20 +206%
542
Realme C15
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20 +63%
1650
Realme C15
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20 +121%
252564
Realme C15
114064

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 11.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20
11:35 hr
Realme C15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20
17:19 hr
Realme C15
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20
33:20 hr
Realme C15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
81.2 dB
Realme C15
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 July 2020
Release date July 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
4. Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme C15
6. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Oppo Realme C15
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo Realme C15
8. Oppo A5 (2020) vs Oppo Realme C15
9. Oppo Realme 6i vs Oppo Realme C15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish