Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (30:23 vs 28:11 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 28% higher pixel density (514 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 234K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.32%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 144.6%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20
645 nits
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K20 +2%
86.1%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 500 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
539
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1637
Galaxy Note 9 +34%
2191
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K20
234329
Galaxy Note 9 +21%
282512
CPU 89599 90289
GPU 70599 76298
Memory 61755 47626
UX 13943 69847
Total score 234329 282512
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2333
PCMark 3.0 score - 6124
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.5
OS size 11.3 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr 09:22 hr
Watching video 14:02 hr 12:59 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 112 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi K20 +8%
30:23 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20 +13%
81.2 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date July 2019 August 2018
SAR (head) - 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

