Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Ксиаоми Редми К20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (100 vs 87 hours)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 250K)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (892 against 636 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20
636 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +40%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K20
86.1%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 500 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1632
Galaxy S20 Ultra +76%
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20
250145
Galaxy S20 Ultra +104%
510643
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (192nd and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 11.3 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20 +10%
11:35 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20 +37%
17:19 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20 +37%
33:20 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
80.4 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2020
Release date July 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Redmi K20
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Redmi K20
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 or Redmi K20
4. Xiaomi Redmi K30 or Redmi K20
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or S20 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 or S20 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish