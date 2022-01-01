Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Mi 9

VS
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (30:23 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 234K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 539 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi K20
66
Mi 9
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi K20
41
Mi 9
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi K20
72
Mi 9
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi K20
65
Mi 9
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi K20
75
Mi 9
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi K20
61
Mi 9
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +5%
645 nits
Mi 9
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K20 +1%
86.1%
Mi 9
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20
539
Mi 9 +14%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20
1637
Mi 9 +45%
2373
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K20
234329
Mi 9 +116%
505663
CPU 89599 145198
GPU 70599 179503
Memory 61755 76010
UX 13943 109413
Total score 234329 505663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K20
n/a
Mi 9
2922
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 17 FPS
Graphics score - 2922
PCMark 3.0 score - 10271
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 11.3 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:49 hr 07:01 hr
Watching video 14:02 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:24 hr 03:32 hr
Standby 112 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Redmi K20 +18%
30:23 hr
Mi 9
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K20
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Redmi K20
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Redmi K20
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
81.2 dB
Mi 9 +7%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2019
Release date July 2019 April 2019
SAR (head) - 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

