Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.