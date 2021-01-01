Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K20 vs Redmi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Redmi 9

Ксиаоми Редми К20
Xiaomi Redmi K20
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Redmi K20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K20
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (636 against 423 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 200K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (131 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K20
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.1% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K20 +50%
636 nits
Redmi 9
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K20 +3%
86.1%
Redmi 9
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K20 +51%
535
Redmi 9
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K20 +25%
1632
Redmi 9
1305
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K20 +25%
250145
Redmi 9
200805
AnTuTu Android Results (192nd and 226th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11.3 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K20
11:35 hr
Redmi 9 +45%
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K20 +12%
17:19 hr
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K20 +7%
33:20 hr
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K20
80.4 dB
Redmi 9 +3%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2019 June 2020
Release date July 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

