Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3750 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (494 against 452 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro +9%
494 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +4%
87.2%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +32%
891
Honor 20
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +37%
3239
Honor 20
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +50%
566740
Honor 20
377088
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (25th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date June 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro or Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro or Mi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro or Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro or Poco X2
6. Huawei Honor 20 or P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 or Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 20 or 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish