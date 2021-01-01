Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30


Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
VS

Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 386K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
494 nits
Honor 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +1%
87.2%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro
891
Honor 30 +5%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +26%
3239
Honor 30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +47%
566740
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (25th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
