Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Про Плюс
Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (589K versus 510K)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 903 and 786 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (588 against 504 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
504 nits
Honor 30 Pro Plus +17%
588 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +15%
589660
Honor 30 Pro Plus
510750
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (25th and 44th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 687 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro.

РусскийEnglish