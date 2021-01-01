Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 227K)
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3400 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (687 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 80%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
494 nits
Huawei P20 +39%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +9%
87.2%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +131%
891
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +90%
3239
Huawei P20
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +149%
566740
Huawei P20
227473
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (25th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date June 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

