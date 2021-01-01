Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.