Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 680K)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (776 against 497 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
497 nits
10 Pro +56%
776 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro
87.2%
10 Pro +3%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro
895
10 Pro +8%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro
3276
10 Pro +4%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K30 Pro
680245
10 Pro +47%
998794
CPU 185209 229138
GPU 259827 438172
Memory 112709 172155
UX 124209 168167
Total score 680245 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K30 Pro
4425
10 Pro +116%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 26 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 4425 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 10828 10936
AnTuTu Results (89th and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 January 2022
Release date June 2020 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and OnePlus 10 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and OnePlus 10 Pro
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish