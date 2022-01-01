Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (659 against 501 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 531 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
501 nits
Realme GT Neo 2 +32%
659 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +2%
87.2%
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K30 Pro
685326
Realme GT Neo 2 +5%
718663
CPU 185209 199021
GPU 259827 240269
Memory 112709 120236
UX 124209 158781
Total score 685326 718663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4413 4227
PCMark 3.0 score 11497 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (81st and 62nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2021
Release date June 2020 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro.

