Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (659 against 501 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|531 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
910
Realme GT Neo 2 +13%
1026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +3%
3298
3194
|CPU
|185209
|199021
|GPU
|259827
|240269
|Memory
|112709
|120236
|UX
|124209
|158781
|Total score
|685326
|718663
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|4413
|4227
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11497
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (81st and 62nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 65 min)
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
32:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.24
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro.
