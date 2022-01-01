Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.