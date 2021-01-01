Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 167K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (607 against 494 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +87%
891
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +246%
3239
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +238%
566740
167880
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (25th and 299th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 65 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.24
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 425 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.949 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.475 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1