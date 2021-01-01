Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Galaxy M32 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M32

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси М32
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy M32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (802 against 503 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Galaxy M32

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
503 nits
Galaxy M32 +59%
802 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +4%
87.2%
Galaxy M32
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +155%
911
Galaxy M32
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +150%
3288
Galaxy M32
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 45.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

