Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3100 mAh
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (581K versus 405K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 901 and 749 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (699 against 494 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 232 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
494 nits
Galaxy S10e +41%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Pro +5%
87.2%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +20%
901
Galaxy S10e
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +68%
3240
Galaxy S10e
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +43%
581395
Galaxy S10e
405386
AnTuTu Rating (53rd and 132nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.24 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 February 2019
Release date June 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K30 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
2. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Redmi K30 Pro and Mi Note 10
4. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Redmi K30 Pro and Realme X2 Pro
6. Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy S10e and iPhone 11
8. Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR
9. Galaxy S10e and Huawei P30
10. Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish