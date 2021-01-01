Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3100 mAh
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (581K versus 405K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 901 and 749 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (699 against 494 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|438 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|-
|232 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +20%
901
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +68%
3240
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +43%
581395
405386
AnTuTu Rating (53rd and 132nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 65 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.24
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.575 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1