Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (581K versus 272K)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9
- 44% higher pixel density (568 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (651 against 494 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|568 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +125%
901
400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Pro +69%
3240
1915
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
244030
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +113%
581395
272368
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (53rd and 261st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2,1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 65 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.24
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|February 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 837 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.362 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
