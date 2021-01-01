Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Exynos 1080 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.