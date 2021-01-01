Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.