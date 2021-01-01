Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X3 GT VS Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 590K)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 904 and 692 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi K30 Pro 505 nits Poco X3 GT +7% 540 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K30 Pro +3% 87.2% Poco X3 GT 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.24 f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2020 July 2021 Release date June 2020 August 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.