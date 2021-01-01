Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.