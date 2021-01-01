Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi 10X Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro vs 10X Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Про
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 24, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 820 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 414K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 634 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (592 against 494 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Pro
vs
Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Pro
494 nits
Redmi 10X Pro 5G +20%
592 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC5
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Pro +37%
566740
Redmi 10X Pro 5G
414545
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (25th and 84th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 65 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 5 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.24 -
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2020
Release date June 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

