Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Ultra vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Ультра
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (800 against 643 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 493K)
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.4%
PWM 270 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 7 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Ultra +24%
800 nits
iPhone 12
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +1%
87.2%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 0.512 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra
800
iPhone 12 +103%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra
2746
iPhone 12 +50%
4117
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Ultra
493760
iPhone 12 +17%
577675

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 14 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30 Ultra
81.6 dB
iPhone 12
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Ultra
2. Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K30 Ultra
3. Realme 7 Pro vs Redmi K30 Ultra
4. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K30 Ultra
5. iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12
6. Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12
7. iPhone XS vs iPhone 12
8. 8 Pro vs iPhone 12
9. iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish