Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.