Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs Oppo Realme 7

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Oppo Realme 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 286K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (779 against 518 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.3%
PWM 270 Hz -
Response time 7 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 955:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Ultra +50%
779 nits
Realme 7
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +5%
87.2%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +47%
779
Realme 7
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +65%
2718
Realme 7
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Ultra +66%
474600
Realme 7
286733

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Realme 7
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30 Ultra
80.6 dB
Realme 7
80.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

