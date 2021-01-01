Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs Oppo Reno 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (483K versus 262K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4015 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|270 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|0.512 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +38%
779
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +52%
2703
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Ultra +84%
483585
262125
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (50th and 181st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4015 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.24
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
