Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.