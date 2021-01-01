Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Ultra vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (541K versus 372K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 784 and 572 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 9738%
PWM 270 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Ultra +5%
784 nits
Vivo V21
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +3%
87.2%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +37%
784
Vivo V21
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +71%
2734
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K30 Ultra +45%
541038
Vivo V21
372474
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30 Ultra
80.8 dB
Vivo V21 +13%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 April 2021
Release date August 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

