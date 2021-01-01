Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.