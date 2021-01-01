Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Ultra vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs Mi 9T

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Ультра
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 254K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (794 against 654 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 95.1%
PWM 270 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Ultra +21%
794 nits
Mi 9T
654 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +1%
87.2%
Mi 9T
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +46%
794
Mi 9T
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +67%
2782
Mi 9T
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Ultra +90%
484215
Mi 9T
254607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (59th and 203rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 Ultra
n/a
Mi 9T
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 124°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30 Ultra
81.4 dB
Mi 9T +9%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K30 Ultra vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi K30 Ultra vs Poco X2
3. Redmi K30 Ultra vs OnePlus Nord
4. Redmi K30 Ultra vs Redmi K30
5. Redmi K30 Ultra vs Redmi 10X 4G
6. Mi 9T vs Mi 9 Lite
7. Mi 9T vs Galaxy A51
8. Mi 9T vs Redmi Note 9S
9. Mi 9T vs Honor 20
10. Mi 9T vs Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish