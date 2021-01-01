Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Ultra vs Poco F3 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs Poco F3 GT

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Ультра
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 565 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 792 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
Poco F3 GT

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 270 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +1%
87.2%
Poco F3 GT
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra
2783
Poco F3 GT +21%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5065 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 July 2021
Release date August 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 324 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT. It has a better performance and software.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
