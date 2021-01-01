Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 Ultra vs Redmi 10X 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra vs 10X 4G

Ксиаоми Редми К30 Ультра
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra (with Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on August 11, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (483K versus 202K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (779 against 450 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30 Ultra
vs
Redmi 10X 4G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 270 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 Ultra +73%
779 nits
Redmi 10X 4G
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K30 Ultra +4%
87.2%
Redmi 10X 4G
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra and Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 Ultra +110%
2703
Redmi 10X 4G
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 Ultra +139%
483585
Redmi 10X 4G
202384
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (50th and 225th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 58 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.24 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.795 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.138 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K30 Pro or Redmi K30 Ultra
2. Poco X3 NFC or Redmi K30 Ultra
3. OnePlus Nord or Redmi K30 Ultra
4. Realme 7 Pro or Redmi K30 Ultra
5. Redmi Note 9S or Redmi 10X 4G
6. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Redmi 10X 4G
7. Mi Note 10 Lite or Redmi 10X 4G
8. Redmi 10X Pro 5G or Redmi 10X 4G
9. Realme 6i or Redmi 10X 4G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish