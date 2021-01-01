Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Ксиаоми Редми K30
Xiaomi Redmi K30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 168K)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (714 against 422 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +69%
714 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30
84.8%
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 575 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 +62%
558
Honor 9X Lite
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 +26%
1698
Honor 9X Lite
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 +65%
277290
Honor 9X Lite
168426

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30
44:27 hr
Honor 9X Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 April 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 is definitely a better buy.

