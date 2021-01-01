Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.