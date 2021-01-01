Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (709 against 484 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (131 vs 101 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 266K)
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 540 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +46%
709 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30
84.8%
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 575 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30
540
Moto G 5G +20%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30
1668
Moto G 5G +19%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30
266610
Moto G 5G +17%
311933

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Moto G 5G +23%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Moto G 5G +59%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 +2%
44:27 hr
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 November 2020
Release date February 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

