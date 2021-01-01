Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30
VS
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (714 against 538 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 266K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 542 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 328 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +33%
714 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30
84.8%
Reno 3 Pro +6%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 575 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30
542
Reno 3 Pro +11%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30
1677
Reno 3 Pro +9%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30
266550
Reno 3 Pro +23%
327333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (184th and 126th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Reno 3 Pro +32%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 +51%
44:27 hr
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (57th and 72nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30
n/a
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 December 2019
Release date February 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30.

