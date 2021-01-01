Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (714 against 538 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 266K)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 37 grams less
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 542 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|328 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Reno 3 Pro +11%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
Reno 3 Pro +9%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266550
Reno 3 Pro +23%
327333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (184th and 126th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|30 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:14 hr
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:19 hr
Reno 3 Pro +32%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 +51%
44:27 hr
29:33 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (57th and 72nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.82 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.16 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30.
