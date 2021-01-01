Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми Редми K30
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Xiaomi Redmi K30
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 541 points
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30
709 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30
84.8%
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 575 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30
541
Galaxy M52 5G +39%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30
1677
Galaxy M52 5G +63%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30
44:27 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2021
Release date February 2020 October 2021
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

