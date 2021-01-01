Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Vivo Z1x – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Vivo Z1x

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (714 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 211K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 407 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 18.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Vivo Z1x

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +45%
714 nits
Vivo Z1x
494 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi K30 +2%
84.8%
Vivo Z1x
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 575 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 +33%
542
Vivo Z1x
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30 +9%
1677
Vivo Z1x
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30 +26%
266550
Vivo Z1x
211490

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30
44:27 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30 is definitely a better buy.

