Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Mi 10 Youth
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (714 against 428 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4160 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 266K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 16 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 609 and 542 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|85%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
Mi 10 Youth +12%
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
Mi 10 Youth +12%
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266550
Mi 10 Youth +17%
311899
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 8 (184th and 143rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4160 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:19 hr
Talk (3G)
44:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 312 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.16 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth.
