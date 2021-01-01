Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.